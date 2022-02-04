Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Sell

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

RDHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

RDHL stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $130.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

