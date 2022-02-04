Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to Sell

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CXM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

CXM opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

