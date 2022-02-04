Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) to Sell

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sony reported healthy third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and top line beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is focused on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. The company is benefiting from an increase in sales in the Music, Pictures, Imaging & Sensing Solutions and Financial Services units. Its long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050. It has made several changes to the Group’s organizational structure to boost its business portfolio. However, Game & Network Services is grappling with a decline in hardware sales, a decrease in sales of non-first-party titles and weak sales of first-party titles. Stiff rivalry and high cost of goods sold pose concerns. An augmented international footprint makes it prone to forex woes.”

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE:SONY opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.69. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Sony Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 330,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sony Group (SONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.