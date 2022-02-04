Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to “Strong-Buy”

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $792.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.