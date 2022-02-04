Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HOPE stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.36. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

