Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Masonite International stock opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

