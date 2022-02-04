Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) to “Hold”

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,096,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $676,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,120 shares of company stock worth $17,920,519.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

