Zero (ZER) Hits Market Cap of $857,357.15

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $857,357.15 and approximately $26,608.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00260471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00078682 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001877 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,028,494 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

