Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZVO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Zovio has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

