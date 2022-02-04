ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $172,073.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.15 or 0.07432140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,609.08 or 0.99893077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007011 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

