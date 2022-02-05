-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NET stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.19. 5,684,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,233. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -147.41 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

