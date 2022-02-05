$0.08 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,028 shares of company stock valued at $748,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.