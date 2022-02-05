-$0.11 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $6.25. 364,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $324.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 31.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 840.2% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.