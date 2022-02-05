$0.17 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

BGCP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,281,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $26,010,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 2,441,500 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $13,046,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,993,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,100 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.