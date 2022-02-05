-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEAV. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,246,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEAV opened at $9.55 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

