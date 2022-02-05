$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

BWB traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.62. 25,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,858. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $494.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

