$0.44 EPS Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,499. The company has a market cap of $143.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

