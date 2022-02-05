-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

