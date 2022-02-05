-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

