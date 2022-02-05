$0.87 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.89. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

WNS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. 106,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,085. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

