$1.33 EPS Expected for Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sylvamo.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson purchased 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.