$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 147,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. 6,724,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,212,616. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.