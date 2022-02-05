100,000 Shares in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,951,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,965,000.

NASDAQ ALPAU opened at $9.77 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

