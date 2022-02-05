10,500 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 367.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,280 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

