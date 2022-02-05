10,870 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -358.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

