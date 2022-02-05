11,786 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $905.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

