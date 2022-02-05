$12.14 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $12.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.17 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $51.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.94 billion to $62.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $109.07. 1,895,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.