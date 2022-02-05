$123.74 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $123.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $122.44 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $469.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in LivePerson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

