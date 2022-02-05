$128.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post $128.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $130.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $562.50 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $565.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,774 shares of company stock worth $138,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

