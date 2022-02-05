18,673 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $67,822,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,555,559 shares worth $69,387,363. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

