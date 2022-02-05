$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 603,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.70 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.