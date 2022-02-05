2,030 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $190.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.