2,092 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $242.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.78 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

