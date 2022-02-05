2,350 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,359,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 563,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 127,688 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $90.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.37.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

