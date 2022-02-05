$24.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $24.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $17.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $71.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $137.03 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $144.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cronos Group.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,090. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

