$244.50 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report $244.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $248.50 million. 2U posted sales of $215.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $945.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 2U.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.
In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $77,000.
NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,756. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.
About 2U
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
