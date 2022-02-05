2,900 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8,867.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 195,264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,538,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,471,000 after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.48 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

