2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut 2U from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. 2U has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in 2U by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $1,919,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in 2U by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in 2U by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,834,000 after acquiring an additional 298,193 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

