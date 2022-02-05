$3.00 Million in Sales Expected for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to announce $3.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full-year sales of $3.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.91 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ENVX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 880,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,602. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

