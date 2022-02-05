3,291 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $416.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

