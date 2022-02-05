34,985 Shares in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.96% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

PFFR opened at $22.83 on Friday. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

