35,000 Shares in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Purchased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.24% of Independence at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Independence by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Independence by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Independence in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Independence by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHC stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. Independence Holding has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $57.43.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Independence’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

