$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $18.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. 10,256,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,598,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.