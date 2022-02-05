$44.90 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to report $44.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.40 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,356,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,982,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

