48,366 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $17.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.