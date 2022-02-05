$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will post $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $60,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

BCDA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 2,927,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.38. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BioCardia by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.