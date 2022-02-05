$557.66 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce sales of $557.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.10 million and the lowest is $557.50 million. Dropbox reported sales of $504.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dropbox by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,750. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

