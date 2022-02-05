$664.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $664.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $669.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.29 million. Bruker posted sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,255. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $92.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

