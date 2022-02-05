$70.18 Million in Sales Expected for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to announce $70.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.50 million and the lowest is $69.97 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year sales of $245.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $334.72 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gitlab.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,267,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,858,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gitlab stock traded up $10.79 on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70. Gitlab has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $137.00.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gitlab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.