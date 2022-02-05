72,719 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $80,016,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 69.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.70. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.61 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

